TTC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.37, changing hands as high as $87.92 per share. Toro Company shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $71.86 per share, with $106.3093 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.92.

