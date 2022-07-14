TTB Partners abandons plans to bid for Playtech in a tough environment

Adds background, details on TTB's stake

July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based investment and advisory firm TTB Partners on Thursday walked away from making a takeover offer for British gambling software company Playtech PTEC.L, citing challenging market conditions.

After a bumper 2020, the frenzy around mergers and acquisitions has receded. Several deals have been torpedoed by high investor withdrawals due to raging inflation and a stock market rout following Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year.

Earlier this week, Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX abandoned a buyout of U.S. rival Sezzle Inc SEZNL.PK due to current macroeconomic conditions.

Playtech, which develops online gambling and sports betting software, said it was confident about the "positive long term prospects" of the group, with core earnings for expected to be more than 200 million euros ($200.38 million) in the first half.

However, the British company added the board would continue to consider options to maximise shareholder value.

Playtech received a clutch of approaches in recent months, and had rejected Australian gaming company Aristocrat Leisure's ALL.AX takeover bid in February.

TTB had earlier advised affiliate Gopher Investments on a failed takeover proposal for Playtech.

Besides Aristocrat and Gopher, a consortium led by former Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan had shown interest, but withdrew from the race in January.

TTB, which currently holds a 4.97% stake in Playtech, is the third-largest investor in the company, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

