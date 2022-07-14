TTB Partners abandons plans to bid for Playtech

July 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based investment and advisory firm TTB Partners on Thursday walked away from making a takeover offer for British gambling software company Playtech PTEC.L, citing challenging market conditions.

Playtech said it was confident about the "positive long term prospects" of the group, with core earnings for the first-half expected to be more than 200 million euros ($200.38 million).

($1 = 0.9981 euros)

