$TT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $367,160,678 of trading volume.

$TT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TT:

$TT insiders have traded $TT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S REGNERY (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,181 shares for an estimated $12,301,882 .

. CHRISTOPHER J KUEHN (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,527 shares for an estimated $8,942,112 .

. MAIREAD MAGNER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,525 shares for an estimated $3,263,879 .

. EVAN M TURTZ (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,087 shares for an estimated $1,780,148 .

. DONALD E. SIMMONS (Group President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,567 shares for an estimated $1,610,379.

$TT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 695 institutional investors add shares of $TT stock to their portfolio, and 627 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.

on 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/30, 01/23, 12/23, 12/05.

$TT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025

CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Negative" rating on 11/14/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

$TT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $427.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $475.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $380.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.