TT International Dumps 691,645 VIST Shares in Q2 2025

Key Points Reduced its Vista Energy stake by 691,645 shares.

Post-trade holding: 277,876 shares valued at $13.29 million as of July 10, 2025.

TT's position in Vista Energy dropped from 8.76% of fund AUM to 2.53% for the period that ended June 30, 2025.

According to its July 10, 2025, 13F filing with the SEC, TT International Asset Management executed a sale of 691,645 shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) in the second quarter. After the sale, the firm held 277,876 shares of Vista with a market value of $13.29 million as of July 10, 2025. This represented 2.5% of the firm's reportable equity assets as of June 30, 2025.

What else to know

TT International Asset Management's top holdings as of June 30, 2025:

PAM: $152.97 million (29.2% of AUM).

BABA: $134.51 million (25.6% of AUM).

BMA: $125.59 million (23.9% of AUM).

RNW: $57.67 million (11.0% of AUM).

TGS: $51.49 million (9.8% of AUM).

Vista Energy closed at $48.92 on July 10, 2025, up 9.88% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 2.73 percentage points. The forward price-to-earnings ratio stood at 10.49, and the five-year revenue CAGR is 31.69%.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.66 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.77 billion Net income (TTM) $481.66 million One-year price change 9.88%

Company snapshot

Engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America, with principal assets in Vaca Muerta and additional producing assets in Argentina and Mexico.

Operates through subsidiaries, managing approximately 183,100 acres and holding proved reserves of 181.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Serves energy distributors and industrial clients across Latin America, with a focus on resource development and efficient production.

Foolish take

The volatility in Vista Energy stock is unmistakable. The stock was up 9.9% in one year before TT International Asset Management reported its second-quarter share sale on July 10. After that institutional sale hit the headlines on the same day as the energy company's Q2 earnings report, Vista Energy shares tanked. As of this writing, the energy stock is down 10% over the past year.

Vista Energy's production and revenue surged 81% and 54% year over year, respectively, in the second quarter. Its net income soared 68% year over year. However, its earnings were driven by a one-time gain of $202.5 million on the acquisition of Petronas E&P Argentina S.A. during the quarter. Vista's adjusted earnings, excluding that one-time gain and other items such as deferred income tax and impairments, were down 21% year over year, missing analysts' consensus estimates.

Now that it has closed the Petronas E&P Argentina acquisition, Vista Energy owns a 50% stake in LACh, an unconventional black-oil asset in Vaca Muerta. The $900 million deal significantly expands Vista's production capacity while adding meaningful midstream energy assets to its portfolio, diversifying it. That makes Vista Energy an intriguing energy stock to watch.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The portion of a fund's assets that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC filings.

Stake: The ownership interest or percentage of a company held by an investor or fund.

Post-trade holding: The number of shares or value of a position remaining after a transaction is completed.

Forward price-to-earnings ratio: A valuation metric comparing a company's current share price to its expected future earnings per share.

CAGR (compound annual growth rate): The annualized rate of growth for a value over a specified period, assuming compounding.

Vaca Muerta: A major shale oil and gas formation in Argentina, known for significant hydrocarbon reserves.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Regulatory filing: Official documents submitted to government agencies, such as the SEC, to disclose financial or operational information.

Market value: The current worth of an asset or holding based on the latest market price.

Trailing the S&P 500: Underperforming the S&P 500 index over a specified period.

Exploration and production: The process of searching for and extracting oil and gas resources.

Principal assets: The most significant or valuable holdings owned by a company or fund.



