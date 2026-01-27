TT Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Jan. 29, before the bell.

The bottom-line estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has moved upward by 8.05% year over year and is currently pegged at $2.82 per share on a year-over-year basis. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.08 billion, which indicates a rise of 4.2% from the fourth-quarter 2024 actuals.

TT’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. It beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 4.9%.

Q4 Expectations for TT

Robust demand for innovative products and services in the Americas Commercial HVAC segment is expected to have boosted the company’s top line in the December-end quarter of 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for America's revenues is pegged at $3.98 billion, indicating a 4.7% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues from the EMEA is pinned at $747.1 million, indicating 8.2% year-over-year growth.

Moreover, Trane Technologies’ AWS–Amazon collaboration and the acquisition of Stellar Energy Digital are expected to have boosted revenue growth and margin quality in the to-be-reported quarter by expanding high-margin digital services and scaling AI-driven energy efficiency solutions across large enterprise assets.

What Our Model Says About TT

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Trane Technologies this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.54 and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Deluxe (DLX): The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $513.1 million, indicating 1.4% decline year over year. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at 83 cents per share, implying 1.2% fall from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 12.9%.

DLX has an Earnings ESP of +3.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 28, after market close.

Mastercard MA: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $8.74 billion, indicating 16.7% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $4.20 per share, implying 10% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

MA has an Earnings ESP of +0.62% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29.

