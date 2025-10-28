TT Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 30, before the bell.

The bottom-line estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.80 per share, indicating 12.76% year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.76 billion, which indicates a rise of 5.9% from the third-quarter 2024 actuals.

TT’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. It beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.4%.

Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Q3 Expectations for TT

Robust demand for innovative products and services in the Americas Commercial HVAC segment is expected to have likely boosted the company’s top line in the September-end quarter of 2025.

We expect America's revenues to jump 7.3% from the year-ago figure to $4.8 billion. Our prediction for revenues from the EMEA is pinned at $751.9 million, indicating 12.6% year-over-year growth.

Moreover, improved operational efficiency is anticipated to have supported the bottom-line growth in the third quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says About TT

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Trane Technologies this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -0.46% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

AppLovin APP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating 11.9% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus estimate is pegged at $2.37 per share, implying an 89.6% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 22.4%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-moving news.)

APP has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

Verisk Analytics VRSK The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $774.7 million, indicating 6.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pinned at $1.69 per share, suggesting a 1.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. VRSK beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.

