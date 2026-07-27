TT Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Q2 Expectations for TT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $6.18 billion, indicating a rise of 7.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for America's revenues is pegged at $5.21 billion, indicating an 11.1% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues from the EMEA is pegged at $686.7 million, indicating a 3% year-over-year decline. For Asia Pacific, the consensus mark is pegged at $354.21 million, indicating a 2.3% increase from the year-ago figure.

Robust demand for innovative products and services across data centers, higher education, healthcare and government markets in the Commercial Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) segment, especially in the Americas, is expected to have boosted the company’s top line in the June-end quarter of 2026. The recent acquisition of Stellar Energy, a provider of modular data center cooling solutions, is anticipated to have strengthened Trane Technologies' position in the fast-growing data center market.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $4.27 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 10.1%. We expect optimized operational execution, robust bookings and backlogs to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says About TT

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Trane Technologies this time around. A positive Earnings ESP combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane Technologies currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Visa Inc. V has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $11.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.23 per share, implying an 8.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

V beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 3.2%.

TransUnion TRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter 2026 results on July 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRU’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.29 billion, indicating 13% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

TRU also surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 6.3%.

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Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.