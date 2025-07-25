TT Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 30, before the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $12.92 per share, indicating 15.2% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $21.57 billion, indicating an 8.7% increase from the second-quarter 2024 actuals.

TT’s earnings surprise history has been encouraging. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6.4%.

Q2 Expectations for TT

Robust demand for innovative products and services in the Americas Commercial HVAC segment are expected to have positively impacted the top line.

We expect Americas revenues to jump 10.1% from the year-ago figure to $4.7 billion. Our prediction for revenues from the EMEA is pinned at $677.5 million, indicating 5% year-over-year growth.

Bottom-line growth is likely to have been supported by improved operational efficiency.

What Our Model Says About TT

Our proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Trane Technologies this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time.

Api Group APG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.90 billion, indicating a 10% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 37 cents per share, suggesting a 12% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat on earnings in three of the past four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%.

APG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.05% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, implying a 3.5% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.36 per share. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.9%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

