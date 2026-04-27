TT Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30, before the opening bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 4.5% on average.

Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Q1 Expectations for TT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.93 billion, indicating a rise of 5.1% from the first-quarter 2025 actuals.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for America's revenues is pegged at $3.87 billion, indicating a 1.9% increase from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues from the EMEA is pegged at $596.1 million, indicating 3.9% year-over-year growth. For Asia Pacific, the consensus mark is pegged at $318.6 million, indicating a 1.4% increase from the year-ago figure.

Strong demand for innovative products and services in the Americas Commercial HVAC segment is expected to have boosted the company’s top line in the March-end quarter of 2026.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.53 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.3%. We expect robust bookings and backlogs to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says About TT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trane Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -0.49% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Xylem Inc. XYL has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XYL’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.09 per share, implying a 5.8% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

XYL beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four reported quarters, while matching once, with the average earnings surprise being 7.4%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $776 million, indicating 3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

VRSK beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.3% on average.

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Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.