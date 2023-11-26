TT Electronics (TTGPF) Price Target Increased by 9.12% to 3.39

The average one-year price target for TT Electronics (OTC:TTGPF) has been revised to 3.39 / share. This is an increase of 9.12% from the prior estimate of 3.11 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.41 to a high of 3.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.26% from the latest reported closing price of 1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in TT Electronics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTGPF is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 6,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,626K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGPF by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,095K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGPF by 7.06% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,067K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGPF by 10.52% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGPF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 290K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGPF by 11.39% over the last quarter.

