TT Electronics Shares Reshuffled by BlackRock Stake

TT Electronics (GB:TTG) has released an update.

TT Electronics PLC has announced a change in major shareholdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights position to 10.08%, down from a previous 10.99%. This shift, effective October 30, 2024, reflects a reallocation of voting rights through shares and financial instruments, indicating BlackRock’s strategic portfolio adjustments.

For further insights into GB:TTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.