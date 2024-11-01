News & Insights

TT Electronics Shares Reshuffled by BlackRock Stake

November 01, 2024 — 05:22 am EDT

TT Electronics (GB:TTG) has released an update.

TT Electronics PLC has announced a change in major shareholdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights position to 10.08%, down from a previous 10.99%. This shift, effective October 30, 2024, reflects a reallocation of voting rights through shares and financial instruments, indicating BlackRock’s strategic portfolio adjustments.

