TT Electronics Rejects Acquisition Offers Amid Valuation Concerns

November 15, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

TT Electronics (GB:TTG) has released an update.

TT Electronics has rejected an unsolicited acquisition proposal from Volex plc, which valued its shares at 135.5 pence each, deeming it to undervalue the company. The board also declined a higher cash offer from another party, indicating confidence in its long-term prospects. Shareholders are advised to remain patient as further announcements may follow.

