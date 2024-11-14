News & Insights

Stocks

TT Electronics Announces CFO Retirement and Leadership Transition

November 14, 2024 — 02:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TT Electronics (GB:TTG) has released an update.

TT Electronics PLC has announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hoad, who has been with the company for a decade. Hoad will continue in his role until September 2025 or until a successor is found, ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining the company’s strategic and financial priorities. This leadership change comes as TT Electronics continues to focus on high-growth markets, including healthcare and aerospace, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability.

For further insights into GB:TTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.