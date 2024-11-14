TT Electronics Announces CFO Retirement and Leadership Transition

TT Electronics (GB:TTG) has released an update.

TT Electronics PLC has announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hoad, who has been with the company for a decade. Hoad will continue in his role until September 2025 or until a successor is found, ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining the company’s strategic and financial priorities. This leadership change comes as TT Electronics continues to focus on high-growth markets, including healthcare and aerospace, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability.

