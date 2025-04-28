$TT Earnings Preview: Recent $TT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TT ($TT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,598,163,018 and earnings of $2.27 per share.
$TT Insider Trading Activity
$TT insiders have traded $TT stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID S REGNERY (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,181 shares for an estimated $12,301,882.
- CHRISTOPHER J KUEHN (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 24,527 shares for an estimated $8,942,112.
- MAIREAD MAGNER (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,525 shares for an estimated $3,263,879.
- EVAN M TURTZ (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,087 shares for an estimated $1,780,148.
- DONALD E. SIMMONS (Group President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,567 shares for an estimated $1,610,379.
$TT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 693 institutional investors add shares of $TT stock to their portfolio, and 623 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,190,161 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $808,935,965
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,343,472 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,211,383
- MORGAN STANLEY added 849,369 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,714,440
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 802,668 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,465,425
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 711,655 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,849,774
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 587,822 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,112,055
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 545,847 shares (+181.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,608,589
$TT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TT stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/30, 01/23, 12/23, 12/05.
$TT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/07/2025
- CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Negative" rating on 11/14/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024
$TT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $405.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $475.0 on 03/10/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $380.0 on 01/07/2025
- Wesley Brooks from HSBC set a target price of $405.0 on 10/31/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
