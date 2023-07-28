TSX Up 0.7% As Technology, Energy Stocks Rise Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains firmly entrenched in positive territory Friday afternoon with stocks from several sectors holding their gains thanks to sustained buying interest.

Technology, healthcare, energy, materials and industrials shares are among the prominent gainers.

Encouraging Canadian GDP data, and rising expectations the Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle soon, contribute to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 142.70 points or 0.7% at 20,528.17.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy grew 0.3% in May. Meanwhile, preliminary estimates show the economy may have contracted by 0.2% in June.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is soaring 15.2%. The company reported adjusted net earnings per share of $0.55 for the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarte. The company has also raised its earnings guidance for the year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) shares are up 4.7%. The company reported second-quarter net income of $675 million or $1.15 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $2,409 million or $3.63 per share in the second quarter of 2022. The company cited lower commodity prices and increased planned planned turnaround activity as the reason for the lower net earnings.

Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) is gaining 6%. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) are up 3 to 4%.

Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), TFI International (TFII.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are up 1 to 2.6%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) reported second-quarter net income of $1,325 million, compared to $765 million in the year-ago quarter. The stock is gaining about 0.5%.

TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) is down 5.6% after the company reported second-quarter net income of $0.3 billion or $0.24 per common share compared to $0.9 billion or $0.90 per common share in second quarter 2022.

