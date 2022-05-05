TSX Tumbles On Widespread Selling As Growth Worries Weigh

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares plunged on Thursday as worries about growth and rising bond yields triggered widespread selling in the market. The Wall Street's tumble, where technology stocks tanked on heavy selling, added to the woes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plummeted to 20,550.61, losing nearly 640 points in the process, ended the session with a loss of 488.78 points or 2.31% at 20,696.17, the biggest single-session decline in five months.

Technology stocks declined sharply, pushing the Information Technology Capped Index lower by about 6.5%. The Health Care Index drifted down 5.73%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index and the Materials Index dropped 3.12% and 2.99%, respectively. Industrials, real estate, financials and consumer staples stocks too closed sharply lower.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) shares plunged more than 14% as quarterly earnings fell short of estimates.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) tanked 11.1% and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) dropped 10.6%. Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) lost 9%, 8% and 6.8%, respectively.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Boyd Group (BYD.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) also declined sharply.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) soared 10.1%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) surged up more than 8%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Fortis Inc (FTS.TO) and Endeavour Mining (EDV.TO) were among the other notable gainers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.