TSX tumbles 11% to 4-year low as oil slides

Susan Mathew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index sank 11% to a four-year low at the open on Monday, as oil prices tumbled and a second emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve raised fears of a recession in the world's largest economy.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1,569.17 points at 12,147.16.

