TSX treads water as tech, energy stocks offset rally in gold miners

Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as losses in technology and energy companies outweighed gains made by precious metal miners on the back of higher gold prices.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.47 points, or 0.02%, at 16,365.85. The index was set for a fifth consecutive weekly loss.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the tech sector .SPTTTK.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was down 0.6%, hurt by a weakness in oil prices, with U.S. crude CLc1 down 0.2% , while Brent crude LCOc1 eased 0.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, advanced 1.7% on higher gold prices, with the bullion headed for its best week in five. GOL/

* The financials sector .SPTTFS was flat, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.4%.

* On the TSX, 108 issues were higher, while 113 issues declined for a 1.05-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.07 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Yamana Gold Inc <YRI.TO> and Pan Am Silver <PAAS.TO>.

* Celestica <CLS.TO> fell 12.5%, the most on the TSX, after the company reported its third-quarter results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>, Yamana Gold Inc <YRI.TO> and Bank Of Montreal <BMO.TO>.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and six new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, with total volume of 29.68 million shares.

