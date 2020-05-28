US Markets
TSX treads water as rising U.S.-China tensions offset recovery hopes

Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index struggled for direction on Thursday as investors weighed a slide in energy stocks and rising U.S.-China trade tensions against hopes of an economy recovery as countries reopened more businesses.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 4.48 points, or 0.03%, at 15,267.55.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.3%, as the market awaited confirmation of industry data that showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude stocks. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.8% to $1,723.7 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 94 issues were higher, while 134 issues declined for a 1.43-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 22.35 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Cineplex <CGX.TO>, which jumped 4.6%.

* Mining company Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO was the second largest gainer, rising 4.5%.

* BRP Inc <DOO.TO> fell 9.3%, the most on the TSX, after the sport apparel maker reported its first quarter results.

* The second biggest decliner was methanol supplier Methanex Corp <MX.TO>, down 4.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, down 0.3%, Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO>, down 0.6%, and Imperial Oil Ltd <IMO.TO>, down 0.8%.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 34.54 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

