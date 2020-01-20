TSX trades flat as gains in gold stocks offset by laggard tech

US Markets

Canada's main stock index treaded water on Monday as gains in gold stocks were offset by laggard technology shares, while a holiday in the United States prompted languid trade.

* At 9:46 a.m. EST (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 2.51 points, or 0.01%, at 17,561.53.

* The holiday commemorating slain civil rights leader the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. in the United States resulted in a lack of cues from the U.S.-listed shares of TSX majors.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold prices rose amid some safe-haven demand. GOL/

* The technology sector .SPTTTK fell 0.2%, with phonemaker BlackBerryBB.TOleading losses.

* On the TSX, 107 issues were higher, while 119 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 13.91 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power BLDP.TO, which jumped 3.3% and Alamos Gold AGI.TO, which rose 2.3%.

* Interfor Corp IFP.TO fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Encana Corp ECA.TO, down 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 116 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 26.65 million shares.

