TSX tracks fall in energy stocks as oil slips, Trump imposes tariffs

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil weakened on demand concerns due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases globally, and as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products.

* COVID-19 cases in the United States have been rising in several states, while India reported a record daily jump in infections on Friday.

* President Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a "surge" in imports.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 47.48 points, or 0.29%, at 16,531.62.

* Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, mostly part-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 10.9% as the economy continued to reopen, Statistics Canada said.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.9%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,044.6 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 74 issues rose, while 145 issues fell in a 1.96-to-1 ratio in favor of the decliners, with 14.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc <RBA.TO>, which jumped 7.5% after the asset management and disposition company reported an upbeat second-quarter result.

* Its gains were followed by construction and engineering services provider Badger Daylighting Ltd <BAD.TO>, which rose 5% after multiple brokerages raised price targets on the stock.

* Cominar REIT <CUF_u.TO> fell 10.2%, the most on the TSX, after the real estate investment trust posted second-quarter results, followed by gold miner SSR Mining Inc <SSRM.TO> that fell 5.1%

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO>, Trevali Mining Corp <TV.TO> and B2gold Corp <BTO.TO>.

* The TSX posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 43 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 32.00 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

