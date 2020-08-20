US Markets
DOO

TSX tracks fall in energy stocks

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns of a slowdown in a fuel demand recovery.

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns of a slowdown in a fuel demand recovery.

* Demand concerns were driven by a resurgence in coronavirus cases and cautious views from OPEC+ producers and the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 2.3%. O/R

* Canadian home prices rose in July, led by the Quebec City and Ottawa-Gatineau markets, though it was the smallest July advance in 15 years, data showed on Thursday.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.6%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures GCc1 fell 1.9% to $1,922.3 an ounce.GOL/

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 57.93 points, or 0.35%, at 16,519.45.

* On the TSX, 58 issues were higher, while 152 issues declined for a 2.62-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 20.54 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were sports products maker BRP Inc <DOO.TO>, which jumped 2.6%, and Ero Copper Corp <ERO.TO>, up 2.1%.

* Oil and gas producer Whitecap Resources Inc <WCP.TO> fell 3.6%, the most on the TSX.

* The second biggest decliner was Seven Generations Energy Ltd <VII.TO>, down 3.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO> and Trevali Mining Corp <TV.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 3 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 35.52 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOO MFC SLF TV

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular