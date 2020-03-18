TSX Tanks Nearly 8%, Ends At 8-year Low

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks plummeted on Wednesday as fears of a recession due to the coronavirus spread, and crude oil's tumble to an 18-year low triggered heavy selling across the board.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 963.79 points, or 7.6%, at 11,721.42, after dropping to a low of 11,384.06 around mid afternoon.

The mood in global stock markets remained extremely bearish today despite governments and central banks across the globe announcing measures to help limit the coronavirus outbreak inflicted financial crisis.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this morning that the federal government will spend up to $82 billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals, he said.

Energy stocks tanked, resulting in the sectoral index losing about 12.5%. Worries about recession and growing fears of job losses, took a toll of real estate stocks, pushing the Real Estate index down by as much as 14.3%.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index drifted down 12.06% and the Materials index lost a little over 9%. Healthcare, utilities, financial, information technology and industrial shares plunged as well. Consumer staples shares too ended mostly weak.

On the economic front, the annual inflation rate in Canada rose 2.2% in February 2020, after a 2.4% increase a month earlier. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation was up 0.1% in February.

Air Canada (AC.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) ended lower by 19.8% and 19.1%, respectively. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) shed 17.7% and Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO) declined 16.6%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), Enbridge (ENB.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 10 to 16%. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended lower by 8% and 6.4%, respectively.

Onex Corporation (ONEX.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) were among the big losers.

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow declined 6.3%, the Nasdaq plummeted 4.7% and the S&P 500 tumbled 5.2%.

The major European markets ended with sharp losses, and markets across the Asia-Pacific region too closed very weak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58, or 24%, at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002. The contract fell to a low of $20.06 a barrel in the session.

Gold futures for April ended down $47.90, or about 3.1%, at $1,477.90 an ounce, the lowest settlement in about three months.

Silver futures for May ended down $0.723 at $11.772 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $2.1510 per pound, down $0.1625 from previous close.

