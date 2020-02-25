Markets

TSX Suffers Another Big Setback, Plunges 2.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market suffered its worst single-session setback since August 2015 on Tuesday as mounting worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak prompted investors to go on a selling spree.

A sharp decline in crude oil prices added to the woes. Selling was so widespread that all the sectoral indices ended sharply lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 385.37 points, or 2.19%, at 17,177.37, after plunging to a low of 17,124.86.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) tumbled nearly 6.5%, Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) lost 3 to 6%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) also declined sharply on strong volumes.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) lost 5 to 7%.

U.S. stocks plunged, extending losses from previous session. The Dow tumbled 3.2%, the Nasdaq plummeted 2.8% and the S&P 500 slumped 3%, as stocks fell amid fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic.

European markets moved sharply lower, while Asian markets turned in a mixed performance.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53, or about 3%, at $49.90 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about two weeks.

Gold futures for April ended down $26.60, or about 1.6%, at $1,650.00 an ounce.

On Monday, gold futures for April ended up $27.80, or 1.7%, at $1,676.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are down $0.685 at $18.191 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are up marginally at $2.5780 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular