TSX starts 2020 higher on fresh China stimulus

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher in the first trading day of the year on Thursday, joining a rally in global equity markets after Beijing unveiled fresh stimulus to prop up its slowing economy.

* At 09:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 82.87 points, or 0.49%, at 17,146.3.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.