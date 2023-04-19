TSX Snaps 8-day Winning Streak, Ends Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly down on Wednesday, snapping an 8-day winning streak, as materials and energy stocks drifted lower on weak commodity prices.

The mood remained cautious amid concerns about growth and uncertainty about U.S. interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which once again moved in a tight range, ended lower by 3.85 points or 0.02% at 20,680.83.

Materials shares Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO) and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) lost 5.27% and 4.17%, respectively. Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) ended lower by more than 3%.

In the energy sector, Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) lost 1.2 to 2%.

Richelieu Hardware (RCH.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) and Sprott Inc (SII.TO) gained 1.9 to 3.6%.

On the economic front, housing starts in Canada slipped by 11% over a month earlier to 213,865 units in March, data from the Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed raw materials prices in Canada sank 16.5% year-on-year in March. Producer prices in Canada fell by 1.8% from the previous year in March, the first decrease since July 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.