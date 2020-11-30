Markets

TSX Snaps 7-day Winning Streak, Plunges Over 2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended sharply lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in energy and financial sections.

Although there were no fresh negative triggers to warrant a sell-off, worries about growth due to the continued surge in coronavirus cases did weigh on the market, despite rising optimism about potential vaccines.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 206.31 points or 1.19% at 17,190.25, after plunging to a low of 17,124.86.

The Capped Energy Index slid as much as 6.35%. The Financial index fell nearly 2% and the Industrial and Real Estate indices shed 1.38% and 1.34%, respectively.

In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price index in Canada fell 0.4% over a month earlier in October of 2020, following a 0.1% drop in the previous month. It was the first fall in the industrial product price index since April.

Producer Prices in Canada increased 0.7% in October of 2020 over the same month in the previous year.

The Raw Materials Price Index rose 0.5% in October from a month earlier, following a downwardly revised 1.8% decline. Year over year, the index fell 0.3%.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed the value of building permits in Canada fell 14.6% from a month earlier to C$ 8.2 billion in October, following an upwardly revised 18.6% rise in the prior month and compared with market expectations of a 5% decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular