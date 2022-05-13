Markets

TSX Snaps 6-session Losing Streak, Ends On Strong Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Friday with investors indulging in hectic bargain hunting after six successive days of losses.

Although worries about inflation and interest rates continued to linger, a rally in global stock markets after Fed Chair Powell's reaffirmation that the central bank isn't "actively considering" a 75 basis points hike helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 400.76 points or 2.03% at 20,099.81 nearly 100 points off the day's high of 20,196.60.

Information technology, healthcare, energy, consumer and real estate stocks posted strong gains. Several stocks from financials, materials and communications sectors too moved up sharply.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed more than 6%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) soared 31.3%, while Dye & Durham (DND.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) gained 10 to 14.4%.

The Health Care Capped Index surged up 4.35%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) zoomed 16%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) spurted more than 9%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) gained 6.2% and 5.2%, respectively.

The Energy Capped Index moved up nearly 4%. Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO) rallied 12.6%. Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) and Secure Energy (SES.TO) gained 8.2% and 6.4%, respectively. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) were among the other major gainers in the section.

Consumer discretionary shares Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) gained 5 to 8%.

Financials shares Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) ended with impressive gains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular