TSX Snaps 6-day Winning Streak, Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended weak on Wednesday, snapping a six-day winning streak, as shares from energy and materials sections drifted lower on selling pressure after commodity prices eased.

As widely expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points. However, the accompanying statement did not provide any clear clues about future rate cuts even as it said the bank will act as appropriate to support the economic expansion.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which had a very brief spell in positive territory, ended down 34.46 points, or 0.2%, at 16,800.29, after scaling a low of 16,731.12 and a high of 16,851.45 in the session.

The Capped Energy Index shed about 1.5%. Ensign Energy Services (ESI.TO) plunged nearly 13%. ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Encana Corporation (ECA.TO) and Canadian Natural Gas (CNG.TO) lost 2.2 to 4%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) also declined shorply.

The Capped Materials Index declined 1.4%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) and SSR Mining (SSRM.TO) lost 3.2 to 4%. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) also declined sharply.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), West Fraser Timber Co. (WFT.TO), Olympia Financial Group (OLY.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Loblaw Companies (L.TO) ended stronger by 1.3 to 5.4%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed that the inflation came in flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in August, after rising 0.4% in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2% drop.

Core CPI, excluding food and energy, grew 0.2% in August, unchanged from last month.

On an annual basis, consumer prices rose an unadjusted 1.9% in August, following a 2% increase in July. The rate was forecast to rise 2%.

U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses before eventually ending the session roughly flat. The market saw high volatility after the Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points and its accompanying statement did not provide any clues about future rate cuts.

Among the major averages, the Dow and the Nasdaq, both edged up by 0.1%, while the S&P 500 inched up by less than a tenth of a percent.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance once again. European markets too exhibited a mixed trend.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.23, or about 2.1%, at $58.11 a barrel.

Gold futures for December ended up $2.40, or 0.2%, at $1,515.80 an ounce, after having advanced to $1,519.50 a little before noon.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.221, at $17.919 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6130 per pound, down $0.0140 from previous close.

