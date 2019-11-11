TSX snaps 6-day run on U.S.-China trade deal jitters, energy drag

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after rallying for six days, dragged by energy companies tracking lower oil prices, while investors stayed cautious on renewed uncertainty over a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

* At 09:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.39 points, or 0.23%, at 16,838.03.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were fell, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN which dropped 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.1%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.2% even though gold futures GCc1 remained unchanged at $1,461 an ounce. GOL/

* Open Text Corp OTEX.TO rose nearly 2% after the company agreed to buy cloud security company Carbonite Inc CARB.O for nearly $800 million in cash.

* On the TSX, 87 issues were higher, while 139 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.26 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd <TRQ.TO> and Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>.

* Premium Brands Holding Corp <PBH.TO> fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Semafo Inc <SMF.TO>.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Katanga Mining Ltd <KAT.TO>, Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO> and Beta Pro Natural Gas <HNU.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 18.51 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.