US Markets

TSX snaps 6-day run on U.S.-China trade deal jitters, energy drag

Contributor
Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after rallying for six days, dragged by energy companies tracking lower oil prices, while investors stayed cautious on renewed uncertainty over a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday after rallying for six days, dragged by energy companies tracking lower oil prices, while investors stayed cautious on renewed uncertainty over a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

* At 09:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 39.39 points, or 0.23%, at 16,838.03.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were fell, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN which dropped 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 1.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.1%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 0.2% even though gold futures GCc1 remained unchanged at $1,461 an ounce. GOL/

* Open Text Corp OTEX.TO rose nearly 2% after the company agreed to buy cloud security company Carbonite Inc CARB.O for nearly $800 million in cash.

* On the TSX, 87 issues were higher, while 139 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 9.26 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd <TRQ.TO> and Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>.

* Premium Brands Holding Corp <PBH.TO> fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Semafo Inc <SMF.TO>.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Katanga Mining Ltd <KAT.TO>, Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO> and Beta Pro Natural Gas <HNU.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 18.51 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh)

((Agamoni.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491130; Reuters Messaging: Agamoni.Ghosh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular