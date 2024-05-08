TSX Snaps 5-day Winning Streak, Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After five successive days of gains, the Canadian market ended marginally down on Wednesday, recovering well after an early tumble thanks to some strong buying at select counters post mid afternoon.

The market fell sharply in early trades as technology stocks tumbled on some weak results, particularly from Shopify Inc. Utilities, consumer staples, financials and real estate stocks found support, contributing significantly to market's recovery from lower levels.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell nearly 250 points to 22,048.94, recovered to settle at 22,259.16, down just 31.46 points or 0.14%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) shares tanked 18.5% after the company reported a net loss of $273.00 million for the quarter ended March 2024, compared to net profit of US$68.00 million in the year-ago quarter. NexGen Energy (NXE.TO) plunged more than 12%. The company announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with MMCap International Inc. for the purchase of 2,702,410 pounds natural uranium concentrate for an aggregate purchase price of US$250 million.

Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO) ended 4.2% down. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) closed lower by about 3% and 2.1%, respectively. Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO) also declined sharply.

Stella-Jones (SJ.TO) soared nearly 11% after the company reported a net income of $77 million or $1.36 per share for the first quarter of 2024, up 32% from the year-ago quarter.

Altus Group (AIF.TO) rallied 4.3%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO) gained 3 to 3.5%.

WSP Global (WSP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Intact Financial Corporation (IFC.TO) ended higher by 1 to 2%.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) reported adjusted net income of $62.5 million for the first quarter, down 3% from $64.5 million a year ago. The stock gained about 0.5%.

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 2%. The company posted a net income of $48.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $102 million in the year-ago quarter.

Goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) reported a net income of $58.9 million for the first quarter, up 15% from $51.4 million in the same period of 2023. The stock climbed 3.3%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained nearly 0.5% after the company reported adjusted operating earnings of $1,817 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $1,809 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.