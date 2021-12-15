TSX Snaps 5-day Losing Streak, Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market snapped a five-day losing streak and settled modestly higher on Wednesday, riding on gains in information technology, healthcare and consumer staples sections.

Several stocks from industrials, financials and utilities sections too posted strong gains. Energy and materials shares came off their lows thanks to strong buying past mid afternoon.

Investors digested the latest batch of Canadian and U.S. economic data, and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

The Fed, which announced its widely expected decision to accelerate the pace of reductions to its asset purchases program, also held the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25%. The central bank's latest projections forecast as many as three rate hikes in 2022 compared to the lone rate hike forecast in September.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which was down in the red till about a couple of hours past noon, rallied subsequently to end with a gain of 120.59 points or 0.58% at 20,769.16. The index, which touched a low of 20,526.10 earlier in the day, climbed to 20,799.86 before paring some gains.

Technology stocks Hut 8 Mining (HUT.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) gained about 6% and 3.75%, respectively. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) climbed nearly 2.5%, while Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) gained 1.5 to 2%.

Among consumer staples shares, Premium Brands Holding Corp (PBH.TO) gained more than 3%, Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) surged up nearly 3%, Empire Co (EMP.A.TO) and Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) advaned by about 2.3%, while Weston George (WN.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) gained 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively.

Healthcare stocks Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) gained 2.25%, 2.22% and 1.73%, respectively. Cronso Group (CRON.TO) gained 1.15%.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) climbed about 1.5%. Canopy said it has entered into an agreement to divest its subsidiary business, C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH, to Dermapharm Holding SE. An upfront payment of 80 million euros will be made upon the closing of the transaction in addition to an earnout payment of up to 42.6 million euros.

In Canadian economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed headline inflation rate remained at 4.7% in November, the same rate as the previous month. The Consumer Price Index in Canada increased 0.2% in November of 2021 over the previous month.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 3.6% in November 2021, over the same month in the previous year.

Manufacturing sales in Canada increased 4.3% from a month earlier to C$ 61.2 billion in October, compared to downwardly revised 2.8% decline in the previous month. On a yearly basis, sales were up 13.3% in October.

Data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said housing starts in Canada climbed 26% over a month earlier to 301,279 units in November.

