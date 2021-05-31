TSX Snaps 4-day Winning Streak, Ends Weak On Profit Taking

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market snapped a four-day winning streak and ended notably lower on Monday, as investors largely stayed cautious and chose to take some profits amid a lack of positive triggers.

Healthcare, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, materials and industrials shares drifted lower. Energy stocks posted strong gains, while financial and technology stocks ended on a mixed note.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened at 19,909.58, a new high, ended the session with a loss of 121.19 points or 0.61% at 19,730.99, about 25 points off the session's low of 19,705.81.

Healthcare shares Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) lost 5.2%, 4% and 3.8%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) ended lower by 2.6% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) shed about 1.75%.

Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) climbed 6.6%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO) gained 4.6%, while Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) gained 2.4 to 3.1%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) and consumer staples shares Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) and Village Farms International (VFF.TO) declined sharply.

Dundee Precious Metals (DPM.TO), down 2.25%, was the biggest loser in the Materials Index. The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of INV Metals that it does not currently own. The implied equity value of this transaction on a 100% and fully-diluted basis totals C$132 million and equals C$104 million for the portion not owned by DPM.

In the industrials section, Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) shed 2.4% and 2%, respectively. WSP Global (WSP.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Boyd Group (BYD.TO) and Mullen Group (MTL.TO) were among the other notable losers in the section.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed producer prices in Canada increased by 14.3% in April over the same month in the previous year.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed that Canada posted a current account surplus of C$ 1.2 billion in the first quarter after recording a C$ 5.3 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020. This was the first surplus since the third quarter of 2008.

