TSX Snaps 3-day Losing Streak, Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - After posting losses for three straight sessions, the Canadian market saw some sustained buying at several counters from across various sectors on Thursday to end the day's session on a firm note.

Investors digested a slew of earnings announcements and economic data from Canadian and U.S. companies.

Healthcare, financials, communications, materials, technology and real estate stocks were among the prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 155.92 points or 0.77% at 20,522.64 after scaling a low of 20,400.81 and a high of 20,546.69 intraday.

Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO) shares soared more than 12% on huge volumes. Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Premium Brands International (PBH.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 2 to 4.15%.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended nearly 5% down. The company reported a profit of $302 million or $2.98 per share in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $287 million or $3.09 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) ended lower by about 4%. Canadian Utilities (CU.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) also ended notably lower.

In economic news, Canada's CFIB Business Barometer long-term optimism index increased to a ten-month high of 55.7 in April of 2023 from 55.3 in the previous month, the Canadian Federaion of Independent Business said in its report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.