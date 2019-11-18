TSX Snaps 11-day Winning Streak, Ends Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended slightly weak on Monday, snapping an 11-day winning streak, amid fresh uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China interim trade deal.

Early signs were positive after reports said Washington and Beijing had a high-level phone call on Saturday, discussing core issues, and that the discussions were constructive.

However, the mood turned cautious after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal due to U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs.

"Mood in Beijing about #trade deal is pessimistic, government source tells me. #China troubled after Trump said no tariff rollback. (China thought both had agreed in principle.)" Yoon tweeted.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 3.36 points, or 0.02%, at 17,025.11. The index moved in a very tight band of around 31 points.

On Friday, the index ended up 56.29 points, or 0.33%, at 17,028.47, a new closing high. The index touched a fresh record high of 17,035.96.

A sell-off in energy shares after crude oil prices drifted lower on concerns about excess supply in the market and on waning optimism about Sino-U.S. trade deal, contributed to market's weakness.

Cannabis shares were among the most prominent losers. Mirroring their decline, the Capped Healthcare index tumbled by about 4.4%.

Information technology, consumer staples and materials shares found some support. Financia, industrial, utilities, telecom and consumer discretionary stocks turned in a mixed performance.

Among the stocks in the Healthcare Index, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) ended 16.4% down. Aphria Inc. (APHA.To) and Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) lost 11% and 10.2%, respectively. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) declined 7.4% and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) shed 2.5%.

In the energy space, Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) shed about 7.25%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) lost 2.7 to 4%.

Among materials shares, Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) gained more than 6%. Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) and Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) gained 2 to 4%.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) moved up nearly 2% after Australian firm Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would buy Barrick Gold Corp's 50% stake in the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia for a consideration of $750 million.

U.S. stocks recovered after initial weakness and ended slightly higher. The major averages recorded new closing highs.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday.

