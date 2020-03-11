US Markets

TSX slumps on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, oil weakness

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, as investors were skeptical over U.S. measures to combat the economic impact of coronavirus, while oil stocks took a beating as crude prices remained weak.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE had plunged 356.93 points, or 2.39%, to 14,601.16. The index had risen on Tuesday after falling sharply for several sessions.

* Wall Street also fell on Wednesday amid uncertainty over U.S. stimulus plans, while a rebound rally in global stocks slowly ran out of steam. MKTS/GLOB

* Canada's energy sector .SPTTEN fared the worst, dropping 3.8% as oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced plans to boost production capacity. O/R

* On the TSX, 10 issues rose, while 220 fell for a 22.00-to-1 ratio in favour of the losers, with 33.97 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Wesdome Gold WDO.TO, which jumped 7.1%, and Centerra Gold CG.TO, which rose 3.4%. Both stocks tracked the recent rise in gold prices. GOL/

* Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO fell 7.8%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, down 7.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy CPG.TO, down 5.8%, and Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, down 3.5%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 18 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 6 new 52-week highs and 55 new lows, with total volume of 60.06 million shares.

