TSX slumps on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, oil weakness

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, as investors were skeptical over U.S. measures to combat the economic impact of coronavirus, while oil stocks took a beating as crude prices remained weak.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE had plunged 356.93 points, or 2.39%, to 14,601.16. The index had risen on Tuesday after falling sharply for several sessions.

* Wall Street also fell on Wednesday amid uncertainty over U.S. stimulus plans, while a rebound rally in global stocks slowly ran out of steam. MKTS/GLOB

* Canada's energy sector .SPTTEN fared the worst, dropping 3.8% as oil prices fell after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced plans to boost production capacity. O/R

* On the TSX, 10 issues rose, while 220 fell for a 22.00-to-1 ratio in favour of the losers, with 33.97 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Wesdome Gold WDO.TO, which jumped 7.1%, and Centerra Gold CG.TO, which rose 3.4%. Both stocks tracked the recent rise in gold prices. GOL/

* Baytex Energy Co BTE.TO fell 7.8%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, down 7.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Crescent Point Energy CPG.TO, down 5.8%, and Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, down 3.5%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 18 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 6 new 52-week highs and 55 new lows, with total volume of 60.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

