TSX slips on fears of coronavirus spreading; gold miners benefit

March 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as investors worried over the economic impact of the coronavirus following an increase in the U.S. death toll, while gold miners benefited from safe-haven demand.

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 206.48 points, or 1.23%, at 16,573.05.

* Wall Street indexes plunged on Thursday as the U.S. death toll from the virus rose to 11 on Wednesday, following which the country's most populous state, California, declared an emergency. .N

* Canada's energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.2% and the financials .SPTTFS and industrials sectors .GSPTTIN fell 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

* In a sole bright spot, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% on strength in gold and base metal prices. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 38 issues were higher, while 191 issues declined for a 5.03-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 29.55 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Novagold Resources NG.TO, which jumped 2.6%, and Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO, which rose 2.1%.

* Spin Master Corp TOY.TO fell 36.2%, the most on the TSX, after it said the coronavirus will impact its global operations. The second biggest decliner was Cineplex CGX.TO, down 9.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Chinook Energy CKE.TO and Bombardier B BBDb.TO.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and 12 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 19 new 52-week highs and 35 new lows, with total volume of 51.77 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shinjini Ganguli)

