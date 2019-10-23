US Markets

TSX slips on disappointing Rogers outlook, weak energy sector

Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a dour revenue forecast from Rogers Communications and a drop in energy shares, with losses limited by gains in material stocks.

* At 9:56 a.m. ET (13:56 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 19.9 points, or 0.18%, at 16,371.62.

* Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO fell 6% after lowering its full-year revenue forecast, triggering a 2% decline in the communication services index .GSPTTTS.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN slipped 0.7%, as U.S. crude CLc1 prices declined 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS dipped 0.1%, while the consumer index .GSPTTCD fell about half a percent.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, was among the few bright spots, up 1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.3% to $1,486.4 an ounce. GOL/ ]

* On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 109 issues declined for a 1.02-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.51 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Eldorado Gold ELD.TO, which jumped 4.2%, and Agnico Eagle Miners AEM.TO, which rose 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, Rogers Communications RCIb.TO and Zenabis Gllobal Inc ZENA.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 22.23 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Most Popular