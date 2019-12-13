TSX slips at open on U.S.-China trade deal caution

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ticked lower at the open on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a report about a trade deal with China was completely wrong, dashing hopes the two sides would arrive at an agreement.

* At 09:34 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.28 points, or 0.02%, at 16,943.62.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

