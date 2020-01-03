US Markets

TSX slips at open as U.S. air strike raises Middle East tensions

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, though a jump in energy shares kept losses in check.

* At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 41.39 points, or 0.24%, at 17,058.56.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

