TSX slips at open as growth worries linger

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, extending its slide to a fifth straight session, as worries over global slowdown kept investors on edge.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.59 points, or 0.22%, at 16,274.38.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.