TSX slips at open as growth worries linger

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, extending its slide to a fifth straight session, as worries over global slowdown kept investors on edge.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.59 points, or 0.22%, at 16,274.38.

