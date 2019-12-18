TSX slips at open after four straight days of gains

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at open on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of gains, weighed by losses in shares of energy and healthcare stocks.

* At 09:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 33.19 points, or 0.19%, at 17,042.01.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

