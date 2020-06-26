US Markets

TSX slips as energy stocks fall on virus concerns

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by the energy sector as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the United States and China dented hopes for fuel demand recovery.

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by the energy sector as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the United States and China dented hopes for fuel demand recovery.

* Fears linger that a spike in COVID-19 infections in southern U.S. states could stall the demand recovery, as they are among the biggest gasoline consumers.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 0.4% a barrel, however Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.2%. O/R

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 69.57 points, or 0.45%, at 15,376.57.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3% even though gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,764.7 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 53 issues were higher, while 162 issues declined for a 3.06-to-1 ratio in favor of the losers, with 12.04 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was SEMAFO Inc <SMF.TO>, which jumped 1.5% after Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO received clearance for its acquisition of SEMAFO.

* It was followed by BRP Inc <DOO.TO>, which rose 1.5%.

* Corus Entertainment Inc <CJRb.TO> fell 8.6%, the most on the TSX, after the company missed Q3 earnings, followed by Knight Therapeutics Inc <GUD.TO>, which lost 3.6% after the pharma company reported disappointing Q1 results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Freegold Ventures Ltd <FVL.TO>, down 8%; Nutrien Ltd <NTR.TO>, down 0.7% and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce <CM.TO>, down 1.1%.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were seven new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 25.81 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDV DOO FVL NTR CM

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular