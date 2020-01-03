TSX slips after U.S. air strike in Baghdad

US Markets

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian commander, sharply escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, but a jump in shares of energy companies limited losses.

* Iran has promised harsh revenge after an overnight attack authorized by U.S. President Donald Trump killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was among the few bright spots, climbing 2%, as fears of disruption to Middle East oil supplies boosted crude prices.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 3.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 3.7%. O/R

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO, which jumped 5%, and Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, which rose 4.8%.

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (14:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 60.26 points, or 0.35%, at 17,039.69.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold prices benefited from an increased demand for safe-haven.

* Gold futures GCc1 rose 1.3% to $1,544.8 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 86 issues were higher, while 142 issues declined for a 1.65-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.32 million shares traded.

* Air Canada <AC.TO> fell 5.6%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, down 4.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Co and Continental Gold Inc <CNL.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 31.12 million shares.

