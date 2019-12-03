TSX slides for third day on fears of delay in U.S.-China trade deal

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a third session on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal might not be reached until after the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

* At 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 104.8 points, or 0.62%, at 16,876.67.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.8%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.2% to $1,479.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 61 issues were higher, while 170 issues declined for a 2.79-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 45.01 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO and SSR Mining Inc SSRM.TO, which jumped 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

* Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO fell 5.4%, the most on the TSX, after the Canadian retailer's special committee said an unsolicited bid by private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc was not "superior" to an agreed upon deal with a consortium led by its executive chairman.

* The second biggest decliner was FirstService Corp FSV.TO, down 4.4% after it filed for a common stock offering.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Encana Corp ECA.TO.

* Ten stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs, while two posted new 52-week lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 26 new 52-week highs and eight new 52-week lows, with a total volume of 79.09 million shares.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.