TSX slides for third day on fears of delay in U.S.-China trade deal

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a third session on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal might not be reached until after 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 99.51 points, or 0.59%, at 16,881.96.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

