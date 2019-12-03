US Markets

TSX slides for third day on fears of delay in U.S.-China trade deal

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell for a third session on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal might not be reached until after 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a third session on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal might not be reached until after 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

* At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 99.51 points, or 0.59%, at 16,881.96.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular