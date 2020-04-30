US Markets
CPG

TSX slides as Feb GDP stays flat due to teachers strike, COVID-19

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the country's economic growth stagnated in February due a teacher's strike and the coronavirus pandemic.

April 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the country's economic growth stagnated in February due a teacher's strike and the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest GDP data released suggests that a teacher's strike in Ontario and disruption in transportation and warehousing due to the pandemic stagnated the country's economy in February.

* Breaking a four-day rally, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 185.46 points, or 1.22%, at 15,042.65 by 09:57 a.m. ET (13:57 GMT).

* Wall Street indexes, meanwhile, fell as weekly jobless claims in the United States continued to climb. .N

* The energy sector .SPTTEN traded flat. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 15.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 13%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.7%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.1%.

* On the TSX, 46 issues gained, while 181 issues declined for a 3.93-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 58.37 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO> and Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, which jumped 9.4% and 9.2% respectively.

* Gildan Activewear Inc <GIL.TO> fell 10.0%, the most on the TSX, after multiple brokerages cut price target on the stock after its first-qaurter sales fell and on grim forecast.

* The second-biggest decliner was BRP Inc <DOO.TO>, down 6.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, up 1%; Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.TO>, up 6.8% and Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO>, up 2.4%.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 95.97 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPG SCL GIL DOO BTE CVE

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular