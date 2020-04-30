TSX slides as Feb GDP stays flat due to teachers strike, COVID-19

April 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the country's economic growth stagnated in February due a teacher's strike and the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest GDP data released suggests that a teacher's strike in Ontario and disruption in transportation and warehousing due to the pandemic stagnated the country's economy in February.

* Breaking a four-day rally, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 185.46 points, or 1.22%, at 15,042.65 by 09:57 a.m. ET (13:57 GMT).

* Wall Street indexes, meanwhile, fell as weekly jobless claims in the United States continued to climb. .N

* The energy sector .SPTTEN traded flat. U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 15.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 13%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.7%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.1%.

* On the TSX, 46 issues gained, while 181 issues declined for a 3.93-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 58.37 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO> and Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO, which jumped 9.4% and 9.2% respectively.

* Gildan Activewear Inc <GIL.TO> fell 10.0%, the most on the TSX, after multiple brokerages cut price target on the stock after its first-qaurter sales fell and on grim forecast.

* The second-biggest decliner was BRP Inc <DOO.TO>, down 6.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, up 1%; Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.TO>, up 6.8% and Cenovus Energy Inc <CVE.TO>, up 2.4%.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 95.97 million shares.

