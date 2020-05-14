US Markets
SCL

TSX slides after dismal factory data

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index slid on Thursday after data showed domestic factory sales slumped in March and as the World Health Organization warned the coronavirus may never go away.

* The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, raising fears of a longer-than-expected economic recovery.

* Adding to the downbeat mood, data showed Canadian manufacturing sales in March plunged 9.2%, the biggest drop in over 11 years, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of many businesses.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 219.65 points, or 1.51%, at 14,283.56.

* Material stocks .GSPTTMT, up 1.3%, was the only sector on the main index trading higher, lifted by higher gold prices. GOL/

* Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC led losses with a 4.5% drop, followed by the energy sector .SPTTEN, which tumbled 3.4%. O/R

* The energy services company Shawcor Ltd SCL.TO fell 15.7%, the most on the TSX, after the company reported first quarter results.

* The second biggest decliner was Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, down 9.4%, after the cannabis company received a notification from NYSE saying the company is no longer in compliance with price listing standards.

* On the TSX, 35 issues were higher, while 194 issues declined for a 5.54-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 37.17 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was power producer Northland Power Inc <NPI.TO>, which jumped 6.1%, after the company reported quarterly results.

* Its gains were followed by Torex Gold Resources Inc <TXG.TO>, which rose 3%, after the company said it will resume full production at its El Limón Guajes mining complex by end of this month.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO> and Trevali Mining Corp <TV.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 56.20 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

