TSX slide continues as bank earnings disappoint

Add details, updates prices

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended its slide from earlier this week on Thursday, as weak earnings reports from lenders Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and TD Bank Group added to a gloomy mood among investors, worried about global trade disputes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 75.58 points, or 0.45%, at 16,821.76, on track for its biggest weekly loss in two months.

* Financials .SPTTFS were the biggest decliners on the main index as shares in TD Bank TD.TO dropped 3% and CIBC CM.TO slid 5% after posting smaller-than-expected quarterly earnings.

* Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO also dropped 6% after poor results. The week has seen shares of major banks including Royal Bank of CanadaRY.TOfalling, as sliding investment banking fees, pressure on margins and an increasingly weak credit environment led to disappointing results.

* Investors have also been grappling with conflicting headlines on the U.S.-China trade deal. Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump said the deal might have to wait until after U.S. elections in November 2020. However, trade hopes were revived on Wednesday after a report said the two sides were moving closer to a preliminary deal.

* Energy shares .SPTTEN dipped 0.1% after rallying in the previous session due to a jump in oil prices ahead of an OPEC meeting, where members are expected to agree on deeper output cuts. O/R

* On the TSX, 130 issues were higher, while 95 issues declined for a 1.37-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 35.86 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, which jumped 3.1%, followed by iA Financial Corp IAG.TO, which rose 2.9%.

* Eldorado Gold ELD.TO fell 6%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was CIBC CM.TO, down 5.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO and CIBC.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 21 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 60.71 million shares.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.